‘I am quite a fan of Alexa’: Mayank Bhangadia, CEO & Co-Founder, Roposo

I pretty much love everything about my job, says Mayank Bhangadia.

The job

I pretty much love everything about my job. However, at times, I do miss my first love — coding, which I don’t get to do very often now owing to added responsibilities. My office is quite close to my home. This helps me save much time.

The Weekdays

My day begins at 6am with me dropping my daughter to her school. This gives me the much-needed father-daughter bonding time. After that, I hit the gym and reach office by 9:30am. I tend to check my emails before I reach office, so I can schedule things accordingly. I don’t have a desk at the office because that would confine me to one place. I walk around, interacting with employees to be on top of everything that’s happening at work. My day pretty much gets over by 9pm. After office, I love going back to my family. And as I retire to bed, I already have the next day chalked out in my mind.

The Weekend

Sundays are completely devoted to my family. It also helps me get a fresh perspective to look at things at work.

The Toys

I avoid using my cell phone from time to time. I am quite a fan of Alexa.

The Logos

Zara.

— As told to Ananya Saha