Steffen Knapp

The job

I have always enjoyed my job. I am an avid lover of cars and absolutely enjoy driving one. My day at Volkswagen starts and ends with discussions on cars and the automobile industry as a whole — it is really interesting to note how every market is different from the other and your best product will not necessarily be appreciated everywhere. Understanding a new market, the trends, customers’ needs and preferences is an interesting journey, and keeps me excited about my job each day. It is like solving a new puzzle each day and enjoying it.

The Weekdays

I like to plan my day in advance so that I am well prepared for tasks that need to be accomplished during the day. I usually wake up at 6am and enter office by 8am.

The first thing I do is prepare a quick ‘to do’ list allocating time for all my partners, which includes my team and other stakeholders, for in-depth discussions. This helps me understand our current position and the steps that we need to take in order to meet our targets and curate our strategy in the right direction.

The Weekend

I usually like to spend my weekend unwinding with my family and friends. I prefer either catching up with my friends to enjoy a football game or spend time reading books.

The Toys

I always like to stay connected with my family at home and my family in office. Any gadget that helps me do this is my best friend. I have always been a fitness enthusiast and like to keep a track of it using the gadgets and apps available these days.

The Logos

I like VOLKSWAGEN the most.

— As told to Ananya Saha