I am a fan of golf and football, says Fernando Bustamante, CEO of Mahou India

The job: Having worked for a brewing company for the past 26 years — first in Spain and now in India — I will say that it has been a wonderful experience and I love my job! The sector is highly sociable; therefore offers opportunities to meet new people and gather new business and market strategies. This exposure also makes me a better person. Every day is a new day with a new challenge in this hyperactive industry but as ‘necessity is the mother of invention’, one is always learning and innovating. Being a leader in a constantly evolving industry with varied market dynamics and tough regulations can be challenging. It would have been easier to operate if the environment was less complex.

The Weekdays: I am an early bird and I like to start my day with a long walk. Thereafter I put on my cooking cap and make breakfast, and spend some time with my wife and my daughter. At the office, I spend my initial hours reviewing reports shared by different teams and then plan the necessary actions. This is followed by rigorous market visits and meeting our key customers and clients.

The Weekend

I am a fan of golf and football. I play 18 holes in the morning. In the evening, my wife and I visit different restaurants to taste various Indian delicacies and talk about what pairs best with our beer. It is interesting to see that the food pairing concept in the Indian food culture is quite similar to the Spanish Cañas y Tapas (snacks and beer) where beer is enjoyed in small glasses called Cañas and is always accompanied by small bites of lip-smacking tapas.

Later in the evening, I try and watch the Spanish La Liga matches where I support my team Real Madrid. However, I also enjoy watching some other teams such as Atlletico de Madrid, Malaga and Athletic Bilbao.

The Toys: My iPhone 7.

The Logos: Hackett London AND Superdry.

— As told to Ananya Saha