Hyundai tops, but Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors follow closely in after-sales satisfaction experience

Responses from 7,878 new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between May 2015 and August 2016 were analysed. (Image: Reuters)

Vehicle owners in India are increasingly placing greater level of importance on interaction with service advisors during their after-sales experience, according to the JD Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) study, released earlier this week. “The key driver of customer satisfaction, today, encompasses aspects such as thorough inspection of the vehicle, confirmation of consumer requests, review and explanation of the work pre- and post-service, and regular vehicle status updates,” the study noted. The study was based on responses from 7,878 new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between May 2015 and August 2016, and found that, in the sample, 79% of vehicle owners had received all relevant advisor-led communication, which, in turn, resulted in a 23-point increase (on a 1,000-point scale) in satisfaction. Non-compliance with these aspects resulted in a significant 41-point drop in satisfaction.

Among the mass market brands, this year Hyundai ranked the highest in after-sales customer satisfaction, with a score of 923. Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors ranked a joint second in at 893. Kaustav Roy, director at JD Power, said, “Dealerships that are successful in delivering on both service and improved communication can expect to achieve stronger recommendations and a higher customer retention level.”

The study found that the quality of service remains a critical driver of satisfaction. It noted that 87% of vehicle owners who were interviewed said that the work carried out was right the first time and that their vehicle was washed and vacuumed. Overall satisfaction among these customers was 13 points higher than among those whose work was not done right the first time or whose vehicle was not washed or vacuumed.