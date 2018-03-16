Hyundai tests electrified vehicles – Nexo tested in extreme cold

At the apex of Hyundai’s ecofriendly vehicle line-up, the Nexo is the company’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV, and it boasts of an estimated range of 800km from a single charge.

At Hyundai Mobis Proving Ground in Sweden, an hour’s drive from the Arctic Circle, Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea, is subjecting its latest electrified vehicles to extreme subzero temperature conditions. Extreme cold can adversely affect various functions of electrified vehicles, such as the ability to start the vehicle, manage thermal control of the electric powertrain, heating and ventilation, and maximise the drive range. Hyundai’s two prominent electrified vehicles, the Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) that it showcased at the India Korea Business Summit in New Delhi in February, and the all-new Kona Electric, were part of this winter test. “The previous generations of FCEV faced a significant technical challenge to be started in temperatures under -10 degree Celsius. In order to overcome the technical challenge, our engineers designed a new component to heat up the fuel cell stack of the Nexo in subzero conditions. Thanks to this clever thermal management strategy, the Nexo can be started even at -30 degree Celsius, which is on par with any other types of internal combustion engine powered vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

The other technical challenge typically found with FCEVs is ice formation within the fuel cell stack after the vehicle is turned off, as water is the only by-product of electricity generation through hydrogen. Utilising a blower system attached to the fuel cell stack, when it is turned off, the Nexo removes water before it becomes frozen. "The key objective of the winter test for a battery electric vehicle is to achieve the most efficient usage of electricity," the statement added.