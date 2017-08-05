Hyundai launches new Verna variant

The new Verna will be available both in petrol and diesel versions with 1.6 litre engine capacity, the highest in this segment.

Korean chaebol Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Friday launched the new variant of the Verna under a new platform called K2 to take on the market leader Maruti Ciaz and Honda City among others in the high mid market sedan segment. The new Verna will be available both in petrol and diesel versions with 1.6 litre engine capacity, the highest in this segment. Developed at an overall cost of Rs 1,040 crore, the new Verna will give the company a necessary impetus to regain its lost momentum in the high mid segment, which typically sees sales of 10,000-12,000 units a month.

The company expects to peg the price below R10 lakh, said YK Koo, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited. The delivery will begin from August 22 and bookings commenced on Friday. The Indian R&D centre at Hyderabad has played a pivotal role in developing next gen Verna in collaboration with its parent in Korea, he said.