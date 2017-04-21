Hyundai drives in new Xcent; eyes 10 lakh sales target

Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the Xcent competes against compact sedans including Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Figo Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and the recently launched Tata Tigor.

On Thursday, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) launched an updated version of its sub-four-metre sedan, the Xcent, priced between Rs 5.38 lakh and Rs 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the Xcent competes against compact sedans including Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Figo Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo and the recently launched Tata Tigor. Investment of Rs 5,000 crore During the launch in New Delhi, HMIL said it is looking to double its sales from Indian operations to 10 lakh units by 2021, for which it will invest Rs 5,000 crore to bring in new models. “In the next four years till 2020, we plan to invest Rs 5,000 crore to develop eight new products. Of these, three models will be in new segments,” HMIL MD & CEO YK Koo said. “We plan to introduce two new models each year, including hybrids.”

Last year, HMIL sold 5 lakh units in the domestic market, registering a market share of 17% in the PV segment. Total sales last year stood at 6.62 lakh units, including exports. This year, Koo added, the company has set a target of selling 6.72 lakh units, in both domestic and international markets. Xcent has a new diesel engine First launched in March 2014 as a replacement to the popular Hyundai Accent (1999-2013), the Xcent has been a modest success, with sales of about 1.6 lakh units in India over three years.

In the new Xcent, while the petrol engine has been carried from the old model (1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT; 82bhp of power and mileage of 20.14kpl for manual and 17.36kpl for automatic), the diesel is an all-new motor. This 1.2-litre U2 CRDi engine produces a power of 74bhp and is among the most fuel-efficient engines in India with a rated mileage of 25.4kpl. Exterior changes include a new grille, new front bumper that gets LED DRLs (daytime running lights), wraparound tail-lamps, pull-type door handles and a shark-fin-type antenna on the roof. A functional design change is wheel air curtains right next to the DRLs.

Inside the cabin, changes include a seven-inch touch-screen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and a voice-recognition button on the steering wheel. Dual airbags for front passengers are standard. HMIL would keep selling the older versions of both the Xcent and the Grand i10 hatchback under the Prime brand for the fleet segment, including ride-sharing industry. It plans to sell 2,500-3,000 units per month in the commercial segment. (With inputs from PTI)