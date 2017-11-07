Hyderabad Metro Rail stretch between Begumpet to SR Nagar ready for trial run

Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to get operational soon in the 30-km-long stretch out of the 72-km project, in Miyapur-Ameerpet (13 km) of corridor-I and Ameerpet-Nagole (17 km) of corridor-III. (Image by L&T Metro Rail)

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad, which is developing the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project has announced that the stretch between Begumpet to S R Nagar stations is ready for trial run, ahead of its first phase inauguration. D V S Raju, chief electrical inspector, Government of India, for HMR, conducted the statutory inspection of Overhead Electric Traction System (OETS) between Begumpet to S R Nagar through Ameerpet metro stations and accorded sanction for energisation of OETS. “We are moving ahead as per our commitment to complete all statutory requirements by November 20, making the system ready for commissioning and inauguration. “These are all important mileposts for the project. I appreciate the entire engineering team for working tirelessly in making this a reality. These tests will conclude with Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspection,” L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad MD & CEO Shivanand Nimbargi said in a release. Raju after conducting the inspection said, “Energisation of the OETS will facilitate movement of trains for trial runs from Mettuguda to S R Nagar via interchange station at Ameerpet and thereby connecting the entire stretch for commissioning from Nagole to Miyapur. This will also enable testing of other systems of the metro rail.”

See pics: Hyderabad Metro rail to begin services from November! Check out 10 cool facts and images

Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to get operational soon in the 30-km-long stretch out of the 72-km project, in Miyapur-Ameerpet (13 km) of corridor-I and Ameerpet-Nagole (17 km) of corridor-III, it said. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 30-km-long first phase of HMR project, while he is in the city to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28 to 30. The HMR project, being developed across three corridors in the city is the world’s largest public-private partnership project (PPP) in the sector.