A Hyderabad-bound Spicejet plane with 74 passengers on board was forced to return to Visakhapatnam this evening due to an “air conditioning” issue, the airline said in a statement. All crew and passengers were safe. The aircraft returned to Visakhapatnam 30 minutes after take off. “The aircraft made a normal landing. The defect is being rectified and the aircraft will continue with its daily rotation soon,” an airline spokesperson said.

