Hybrid set-top box will convert your television into a smart TV

Based on the consumer insight that viewers want to use one single device to watch offline and online content rather than opting for multiple devices, at an affordable price.

Airtel Digital TV, the direct-to-home (DTH) arm of Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday, announced the launch of its hybrid set-top box (STB) – Internet TV. The hybrid STB converts an existing television into a ‘smart TV, thus enabling users to watch satellite TV content as well as online content from over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, YouTube. New consumers can avail the service at an one-time cost of `4,999, while existing Airtel DTH consumers can upgrade to Internet TV service by paying `3,999.Sunil Taldar, CEO and director – DTH, Bharti Airtel, explained to FE’s Anushree Bhattacharyya, how the new product would work. Excerpts:

With the market already flooded with similar products including Chromecast from Google, Apple TV, etc, how is the hybrid set-top box any different?

Based on the consumer insight that viewers want to use one single device to watch offline and online content rather than opting for multiple devices, at an affordable price. The hybrid STB is feature packed, as it comes preloaded with Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Games, Airtel Movies, etc. It also provides access to Google Play Store allowing users to download apps, content and games on to their TV. Moreover, we will be getting more video OTT players like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar on the platform. We are already in discussion with these players.

In terms of pricing, how affordable is the STB? Also, does the price include the cost of subscription of platforms like Netflix, and other OTT services?

We are running a limited three month offer for new subscribers. As per the offer, post purchase of a new connection at a price of `4999, a viewer can watch satellite TV content including all HD channels free for three months. However, the viewer will be required to pay separately for subscription of OTT platforms. For example, if a viewer is a Netflix subscriber, then she will be required to pay the subscription charges which ranges between `560-`800 separately to the company. We are also running an annual subscription offer at `7,999. Finally, for existing consumers, who would like to upgrade, they are required to pay `3,999. Post which users will have free access to satellite TV content for a month. After the free trail ends users can opt for either of the monthly plans – `500 to watch all standard definition channels and `700 to watch all high-definition content.

What about bundling with the broadband services which Airtel has? Will you be running any special offer for broadband users?

We are not dependent on any one broadband service provider. In-order to stream content through the hybrid STB, all a viewer requires is a 2Mb Internet connectivity. Yes, we are providing special offers to Airtel broadband users, who will be given extra data, if they avail the new service. For example, ‘Internet TV’ customers need to register for myHOME on MyAirtel app to avail up to 25GB additional data on their Airtel broadband account every month.