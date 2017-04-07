HUL to sack 10-15% staff in India? With Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali piling on pressure, are FMCG companies scrambling to deal with it?

The problems for this behemoth corporation here stem from a variety of sources, from rising raw material and staff costs to rivalry from a strong ‘desi’ source in the form of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali.

Consumer goods MNC Unilever is planning to reduce costs across markets in a bid to protect its profits. To ensure that happens fast, its Global CEO Paul Polman on Thursday committed to the board his cost-cutting strategy. While that is happening on the global stage in these fierce competition-riddled times, in India, Economic Times has reported that Hindustan Lever (HUL) is set to sack as many as 10-15% of its employees in an effort to cut unnecessary flab. The problems for this behemoth corporation here stem from a variety of sources, from rising raw material and staff costs to rivalry from a strong ‘desi’ source in the form of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali. Patanjali is spreading its wings in the FMCG sector and thereby throwing a huge challenge to all big brands in this segment across product ranges. There were reports last year that Unilever has admitted to the new competition in Patanjali and said that the company has been launching products in the “natural” space to fight it.

Recently, in order to counter Patanjali, HUL came out with three ayurvedic shampoos. The company introduced Ayurveda Care Triphala shampoo under the Clinic Plus brand and two Tresemme Botanique items– Nourish & Replenish and Detox & Restore. Sageraj Bariya, vice-president, and analyst at broking firm East India Securities Ltd told said that that the impact of Patanjali is visible and by launching an ayurvedic range under an existing brand, it will be easier for HUL to gain customers’ trust.

Not just HUL, earlier last year, Colgate-Palmolive also said that the natural segment in India has been growing rapidly and the company needs to capitalize on it. They also launched Cibaca Vedshakti herbal toothpaste to battle Patanjali’s Dant Kanti. Meanwhile, according to an ASSOCHAM– TechSci Research paper, Patanjali Ayurveda has turned out to be the most disruptive force in India’s fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Patanjali which has expanded its product portfolio across wide range of personal care and food and beverages, witnessed a whopping annual growth of 146 percent in fiscal 2016 whereas its peers including ITC, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate – Palmolive and Procter and Gamble, among others, struggled to get a growth much less than a double digit, said the report. The paper also said that many products of Patanjali have impacted the share of other FMCG companies. “Some of its flagship brands which have wrested the market share of its competitors include Dant Kanti, Atta noodles, and Kesh Kanti”, the paper said.

Earlier this year, Ramdev criticized the multi-national companies and said it was because of Patanjali that they are having sleepless nights. “No MNC comes here to give you money, they have no love for India, they are here to earn profits. They bring Re 1 with them and take back Rs 100 with them,” Ramdev said at the 7th ‘Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad’ in Pune. Nomura also backed Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved and said it is getting its game right!