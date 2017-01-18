H&R Block India appoints Vaibhav Sankla as new MD to replace Rohan Parikh

Vaibhav Sankla earlier led H&R Block’s strategy and business development in India.

H&R Block, the world’s leading consumer tax preparation and filing company, on Wednesday appointed Vaibhav Sankla as its India Managing Director, even as the firm’s India unit plans to expand into indirect tax services as well.Sankla, who led H&R Block’s strategy and business development in India, will succeed Rohan Parikh, who moves to the US, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Sankla will be responsible for H&R Block’s overall business operations in India, headquartered in Pune. The outgoing MD Parikh will be Director, US Project with H&R Block US.

Vaibhav has nearly two decades of experience in taxation and accounting. His has worked with the big four firms PwC and KPMG in India and abroad. He also co-founded ADROIT, which provided specialised tax services to individuals.

Jason Houseworth, H&R Block’s Chief Innovation Officer said that the company plans to expands its services portfolio in India to include various business services pertaining to Goods and Services Tax, Tax Deducted at Source, Value Added Tax and Service Tax.

“India is a growing market with a great potential for expansion of tax filing services,” Jason Houseworth said, adding, “Vaibhav’s experience and understanding of the market will be a great value addition in helping the organisation to achieve its long term vision.” He further said that, “Vaibhav will take over what has become the largest consumer tax preparation services company in India in just 5 years,” Jason Houseworth said.

Sankla said, “Our focus will be on building the brand’s strengths to foray into various indirect tax services like GST, TDS, VAT and Service Tax,”

H&R Block India Pvt Ltd is a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of H&R Block Inc of the US. It provides tax services such as expert tax preparation, self-income tax filing, in person tax filing, NRI tax filing, US tax filing in India, tax consultation and scrutiny to individuals including non-residents (NRIs) and expatriates.

The company is currently present in six Indian cities – Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Gurgaon.