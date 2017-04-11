HP elevates Rajiv Srivastava as COO for APAC, Japan operations

Tech major HP today said it has elevated Rajiv Srivastava to the newly created regional position of chief operating officer and head of sales strategy and operations for its Asia Pacific (APAC) and Japan operations.

Tech major HP today said it has elevated Rajiv Srivastava to the newly created regional position of chief operating officer and head of sales strategy and operations for its Asia Pacific (APAC) and Japan operations. Sumeer Chandra will replace Srivastava as managing director and general manager of HP India, it said in a statement.

Srivastava and Chandra will report to HP President Asia Pacific and Japan Richard Bailey in their new roles beginning in May 2017, it added. “As outstanding leaders with proven track records, I am confident Srivastava and Chandra will deliver innovation that drives growth and business results for our customers and partners across India and the region,” Bailey said.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Chandra, who was earlier serving as the India COO, will now be responsible for helping customers in India capitalise on the growing market opportunities through HP’s range of solutions spanning personal systems, printing systems, graphics solutions and managed services, the statement said.

He joined HP in 2006 and has held multiple local and global senior management positions across HP’s personal systems, printing and graphics solutions businesses. Prior to joining HP, Chandra was associated with The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).