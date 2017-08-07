How to win whopping Rs 1 lakh cashback through Paytm; Know here

Paytm has rolled out its new feature in which people can win cashback of Rs 1 Lakh while making payments through their electronic wallet. (Website/Paytm)

Want to become ‘lakhpati’? Well if yes, then here is a good news for you as now recharging your mobile or booking tickets may in return push a huge sum of a lakh into your bank accounts. This has been made real by Paytm- an electronic payment and e commerce brand – as it has rolled out its new feature in which people can win cashback of Rs 1 Lakh while making payments through their electronic wallet. To be eligible for the cashback, the user needs to do at least one recharge/bill payment transactions on Paytm. Every week Paytm will pick two lucky winners who will be awarded 1 lakh rupees each and the winners will be notified by email/sms. Following are other details and the terms and conditions of the contest:

• User needs to use promocode LAKHPATI in every transaction that is to be considered for Lucky Draw

• To improve the chances of winning, user can either do as many transactions as possible using code LAKHPATI or do as much value of recharge/bill payment as possible using the same code

• Offer is valid for Limited Period

• Once winners are announced, KYC process will need to be completed

• Paytm employees and family members are not eligible to participate in this contest

Paytm is an electronic wallet and an e-commerce platform which is an acronym for ‘Pay Through Mobile.’ Launched in August 2010, it is the consumer brand of parent One97 Communications. The Paytm service is available through a browser, and an app is available on the Android, Windows and iOS operating systems. For more details about the offer, people may log on to the official website.

(All details in the story as per information available o Paytm website)