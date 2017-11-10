How to develop digital economy: Huawei moots 4-pronged strategy

When a country goes digital, it experiences a similar evolution of needs. I would divide this hierarchy into four layers. The first is ICT infrastructure, which is the foundation of a digital economy.(Image: Reuters)

Taking a cue from American psychologist Abraham Maslow’s theory of ‘Hierarchy of Needs’ that speaks about a five-tier model of human needs, Chinese ICT solutions provider Huawei Technologies on Thursday suggested a four-pronged approach — infrastructure, security, developing a supportive environment and enabling broader information sharing — for development of the digital economy, particularly for developing countries such as India. While Maslow in his theory portrayed, in the shape of a pyramid, the most fundamental needs at the bottom, Huawei’s rotating CEO Guo Ping put the ICT infrastructure there and dubbed it as the foundation of the digital economy and a digital nation, in his inaugural address at the 2017 Huawei Asia-Pacific Innovation Day celebrations here.

“When a country goes digital, it experiences a similar evolution of needs. I would divide this hierarchy into four layers. The first is ICT infrastructure, which is the foundation of a digital economy. The second is security, for both the physical and digital worlds. The third layer is developing a supportive environment for industries to go digital. The fourth and the highest layer is enabling broader information sharing,” he said. Stressing the need for technological innovation and an open ecosystem for the success of digital initiatives in the APAC region, Gou said close collaboration between the industry and the academia will help ensure a thriving digital economy. Huawei will continue to work with its partners to drive digital economic growth and ensure a better connected future for all of the APAC, he said.

The greater need for digital transformation arises from the need to have access to more data which will help national governments better manage the digitisation process, and ultimately to promote safer cities and smarter countries, said Gou. A global safe city report, published at the Huawei Innovation Day by the US think-tank, Brookings Institution, put on top of the priority list investments in the digital infrastructure for growth of safe cities around the world. Huawei’s senior vice-president Amy Lin, however, added that for countries such as India, better decision making and visible collaboration were the key for deploying ICT solutions. Considering the size of India and that different cities and areas are at different developmental stages, the approach of one-size-fits-all would not be applicable here.

Huawei, she said, works with its partners in India to make the best planned solutions for the country. Huawei has a broad spectrum of business, including the ICT domain, as well as enterprise or even consumer devices in the country. “It’s our strength to bring in all the advanced technologies including cloud computing, data analytics, mobile broadband cluster, ICT and many others to provide the best specific solutions, tailor-made for specific needs,” Lin said. Huawei has presence in 170 countries and its annual sales are $75 billion. In India, the company has more than 8,000 employees.

(Travel for this report was sponsored by Huawei Technologies)