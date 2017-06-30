GST registration: Businesses which carry out a taxable supply of goods or services under GST regime and whose turnover exceeds the threshold limit of Rs 20 lakh/ 10 Lakh as applicable will be required to register as a normal taxable person.

India’s historic tax reform GST (Goods and Services Tax) will be rolled out from tonight, and from traders to consumers, it will have a massive effect. The GST has subsumed central and state taxes inevitably changing the indirect tax landscape of India from July 1. Meanwhile, businesses which carry out a taxable supply of goods or services under GST regime and whose turnover exceeds the threshold limit of Rs 20 lakh/ 10 Lakh as applicable will be required to register as a normal taxable person. This process is of registration is referred as GST registration. We now bring to you a simplified account of how businesses can check their GST registration status online.

On its part, the government has kept the process of online registration for GST quite simple. The registration for taxpayers and GST practitioners is now open on the GST portal gst.gov.in and one really does not need to do much provided you have the necessary documents ready for the process. GST registration is critical because it will enable you to avail various benefits that are available under the GST regime. The GST Network portal reopened for the third time registration for both new assessees and existing excise, service tax and VAT payers on June 25, businesses rushed to get themselves registered ahead of the July 1 rollout of GST. In first two rounds of registration window, about 66 lakh out of existing indirect tax payers of 80.91 lakh had registered with GST Network.

How to check GST registration status online? Access the GST website “http://www.gst.gov.in/”. The GST Home page is displayed. Then click the ‘Services’ option and go to ‘Registration’. Now click on ‘Track Application Status’ command. Now, in the “ARN field”, enter the ARN received on your e-mail address when you submitted the registration application. Then, in the ‘Type the characters’ option you see in the image below the field, enter the captcha text. Now, click on the SEARCH button. You will see that the Application status is displayed.

You can also login using TRN (Temporary Reference Number). On the same website, you will have to click on the REGISTER NOW link. Select the Temporary Reference Number (TRN) option and enter the number. You will get a One-Time-Password (OTP) on your phone number. Enter the number and click on ‘Proceed’. You can now check the current status of the application under the Status column.