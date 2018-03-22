How to buy smartphones on EMI? From Redmi to Samsung, you can purchase these mobile phones from Flipkart

Flipkart’s Super Value Week.

After Amazon’s Samsung Carnival Sale, Flipkart had kicked off its ‘Super Value Week’. The sale was started on March 18 and the deadline for the sale is March 24. The e-commerce company is offering no-cost EMI option to the customers. ‘No Cost EMI’ scheme was introduced by Flipkart in 2016 to make it easy for buyers to purchase expensive items online through EMIs without any additional costs.The no-cost EMI option is only available for HDFC Credit Card holders.

Here is how you can avail ‘No Cost EMI’:

Step 1: Check on the product page for No Cost EMI availability.

Step 2: Select the phone you wish to buy.

Step 3: Check ‘No Cost EMI’ option (under Easy payment mode)

Step 4: Select EMI option on the payment page.

Step 5: Complete the purchase.

Here is how you can check for yourself if you are paying any additional cost or not:

Monthly Installments = Total Product Price/ EMI tenure in months.

Smartphones like Redmi 5A, Micromax Evok Note, Nokia 5, Samsung J7 Max among others are up for grabs. Redmi 5A has been priced at Rs 5999 with a minimum EMI of Rs 250, while Samsung J7 Max has been priced at Rs 14900 with the lowest EMI of Rs 723. Also, if you are worried about your smartphone’s buyback value after six months Flipkart is giving their customers a chance to get up to 50 percent buyback. All they have to do is Rs 49 at the time of purchase.

How to add buyback guarantee with your smartphone purchase?

Step 1: Choose the smartphone you wish to purchase.

Step 2: Add buyback guarantee to cart

Step 3: Place the order and complete your purchase.

How to redeem buyback policy?

