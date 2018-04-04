How Maharashtra plastic ban has affected people, businesses in Mumbai, other cities: 5 points

Maharashtra plastic ban: According to an Industry official, nearly 3,00,000 people are set to become jobless due to this move.

Maharashtra plastic ban: The state government has taken the stringent measures against use of plastic. Workers and traders are witnessing the negative impact of this move. However, in a relief to the affected ones, the Devendra Fadnavis government has announced that the complete ban on plastic bottles with a capacity lower than 0.5 litre will now be reversed. It said this will now be brought under a depository scheme. Two days ago, the government had made a provision of Rs 10 crore for creating public awareness about effective implementation of the move. Still, reports say there will be consequences, which need to be addressed and a solution is the need of the hour.

1. According to an Industry official, nearly 3,00,000 people are set to become jobless due to this move.

2. Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Lalit Gandhi said that the ban on plastic bags has derailed the production, packaging and supply schedules of grains, bakery and clothing industries. Many units are on the verge of closure in the absence of basic packaging material.

3. The industry body has requested Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to treat food grains and all food items including fruits and vegetables at par with milk. The repository (50 paisa per bag) scheme should be extended on them, the body said. Gandhi, however, cautioned that failure to act immediately will cause untold misery to all This may not yield commensurate gains to the environment as envisioned by the plastic ban notification, Gandhi said.

4. Clothing Manufacturers Association of India chairman Rajesh Masand said over 6,80,000 readymade garments pieces for exports are stuck on account of non-availability of transparent plastic bags for packing in Mumbai.

5. Plastic Bag Manufacturers Association of India has also raised concerns over the issue. Minister for Environment Ramdas Kadam has said the Government’s major concern is non-collection of plastic bottles.

Notably, the Devendra Fadnavis government on March 23 had issued the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products notification that banned the manufacture, use, storage, distribution, sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic items. The ban covers a wide range of articles made of plastic and thermocol, including, bags, dishes, cups, glasses, bowls, forks, spoon, straw, containers, small PET bottles and decoration items.