How Indian origin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants to help common man; hails SBI

“Our mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more,” Nadella said.

Indian origin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela on Tuesday said that his organisation is working with a mission to empower the common man and every organisation with an aim to achieve more and thereby bring the benefits of development to everyone. “Our mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more,” Nadella said while delivering keynote address at India Today Conclave. Nadella also lauded the way State Bank of India used technology to enhance their business activities. The Microsoft CEO said that bank took a giant leap in terms of using technology. He also threw light on use of mixed technology. Under Nadella, Microsoft has been extremely successful in achieving its multi-faceted goals.

To be updated