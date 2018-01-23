How India compares to the West

In fact, India had the world’s highest share of Android mobile ad spending (97%).

Harald Kratel

The global advertising industry is not just becoming increasingly mobile-first, but also app-first. Advertisers are continuously shifting their digital advertising budgets to apps, and as a result, in-app accounted for 96% of global ad spend on the Smaato platform in Q3 2017. Advertisers in India and the US displayed a particularly impressive focus on in-app, with each country dedicating 98% of its mobile budgets to in-app advertising. Global mobile ad spending has also observed a steady shift to Android throughout 2017, which reached a peak share of nearly 70% of global ad spending in Q3 2017. Android witnessed the most dramatic share increase in the US, where it went from holding a 57% share of ad spending in Q2 2017 to 70% in Q3 2017. However, the emerging mobile markets of APAC were among the top countries worldwide with the highest share of Android mobile ad spending — a trend that is driven by the increasing affordability and popularity of Android-powered smartphones, which have sparked mobile’s high-growth phase in the region.

In fact, India had the world’s highest share of Android mobile ad spending (97%). APAC markets also led global eCPM growth, with India among the top six markets with the largest mobile eCPM increase. In comparison, the US did not perform as well as it did in the same quarter of the previous year. When determining mobile eCPM, gender is a key factor that can greatly increase the value of mobile ad spaces. Depending on their targeting goals, advertisers may even be willing to pay more for ad spaces that will be seen by someone of a specific gender, as is the case in both India and the US.

As observed in Q2 2017, advertisers valued females more highly than males in the US and India. India stood out as the top market with the highest eCPM premium for women (+312% higher than eCPM for male-owned devices), while advertisers were willing to pay just +17% more for females than males in the US. India has already proven itself as a top mobile advertising market worldwide, and considering that the number of smartphone users in India will increase by over 40 million in 2018, its strength in comparison to the West will only continue to grow.

The author is vice president, global marketing, Smaato