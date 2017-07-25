How FreshMenu is serving the world on a platter with its food delivery

With competitors focussing more on food delivery, FreshMenu’s approach in its new campaign is smart and appealing.

The Ad

Commencing on a comical note, the digital film showcases shots of various people expressing different emotions reflective of the food they are about to consume. The film further goes on to establish the ‘joy of eating’ as each individual gobbles up a different cuisine — Chinese, Italian, Mexican and so on, with sheer contentment and happiness, until one guy burps and laughter erupts. It is then revealed that all individuals are friends and seated on the same table, further enforcing upon ‘the joy of group eating’ and how one doesn’t need to compromise on their choice of food when dining together through FreshMenu.

Target Audience

The aspirational urban Indian,

aged 18-30 years

Business Objective

To establish FreshMenu as the go-to choice for international cuisine and that ordering from its daily changing menu is like trying out a new restaurant every day.

The Appeal

• Functional

• Emotional

• Sensorial

The advertisement has several elements that make it click. For starters, the brand has adopted a witty and comical tone of appealing to the taste buds of viewers rather than focussing on delectable shots of dishes. The campaign also seamlessly integrates features and usage of FreshMenu’s app to inform users on how to order.

Competitive Edge

App-based food delivery restaurants/services are gaining ground as the on-the-go urban Indian looks to try out various cuisines, served hot and fresh. Food-based apps including Foodpanda and Swiggy have been laying focus on their delivery services in their respective marketing campaigns. What makes this one stand out is its novel approach with a focus on the variety of cuisines from a user’s point of view and showcasing FreshMenu’s offerings as a whole. Since FreshMenu actually makes the food its customers order and isn’t just a food ordering service, it is in a unique position.

Tone of Voice

Witty, intriguing

Verdict

“A full stomach makes a happy heart” — this Spanish proverb seem to reflect well in FreshMenu’s latest brand campaign. Today’s youth is looking for all kinds of new experiences and is open to try out new cuisines as well. This trend is clearly visible in the increasing consumption of dishes from countries like Cuba, Portugal, etc. It is these intelligent users that the brand attempts to target by showcasing a gang of friends enjoying a meal together, but each munching on a different dish as it caters to different taste buds. We often find ourselves compromising on the food of our choice when dining in a group, and FreshMenu takes this consumer insight to become the platform of choice for such a gang of friends. The focus very clearly is on convenience, food, variety, taste, and the youth. The digital campaign is cleanly executed and in the brand’s usual style, stays away from dialogues to let actions and expressions do the talking! It is refreshing to see the brand stay away from clichés like food shots or loading the ad with purely functional messaging. Although FreshMenu has come out with several smaller campaigns in the past talking about its format and offerings, this is the first brand campaign and it seems like FreshMenu is reiterating its philosophy and offerings. But all in all, the unconventional approach deserves a thumbs up.

Rating: 7/10