How Donald Trump’s nuclear button tweet inspired KFC to launch its own attack on McDonald’s

You thought President Donald Trump might mellow out in 2018? Refrain from taunting world leaders tweet by tweet? Think again. (Image: Reuters)

When he’s not tweeting wars, he’s probably eating burgers on his desk. US President Donald Trump wasn’t the only one making ‘Nuclear’ threats this time. KFC UK and Ireland apparently got inspired by the tough talk and decided to launch its own attack on the archrival burger chain McDonald’s, emulating the other Donald’s tweet. KFC UK tweeted: “McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton”.

This is not the first time that KFC and McDonald’s have engaged in a Twitter spat. Earlier last year, McDonald’s had tweeted: “A burger without a bun is like a joke without a pun… boring #MicDropped #DebateClosed”. To it, KFC had replied, “That was rather cheesy” #NotLovingIt #NoBunIntended. To people’s surprise, even Burger King joined the conversation and tweeted: “While the clown and the colonel debate, the king relishes the whopper. #Itdoesntmatter #BurgerEmoji #BurgerGate

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

Coming Back to the Trump Tweet

The tweet which has already been retweeted 1,81,000 times was a parody of Trump’s tweet threat on Tuesday in which he threatened North Korean President Kim Jong Un. In which he said, “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his and my Button works!”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

To be brutally honest, it looks unlikely that the POTUS has an actual Nuclear button at or even hidden under his desk.

This comes after the North Korean Supremacist speech on the New Year Eve in which he said, North Korea has the ability to hit all mainland with its nuclear weapons. “The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat,” Kim Jong Un said.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has ‘Trumped’ a controversy on social media by his tweets. The twitter contractor who previously shut down was actually planning to quit his job, he said he wanted to do some good. It can be either of the things 1) It was one of the most inventive ways to quit a job 2) Like Trump said, he really is making a difference.