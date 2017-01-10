Housing.com will die a slow death, PropTiger to gain the most, says controversial founder Rahul Yadav after merger

Rahul Yadav said that a founder always has vision and can convince the market, thereby keep people patient during tough time. (Source: Rahul Yadav facebook)

As the News Corp-backed real estate marketing platform PropTiger, acquired Mumbai based Housing.com in all-stock deal, controversial founder of Housing.com, Rahul Yadav today said the stakes being sold for $50 million is clearly distressing. Speaking to ETNow, during an interview, Rahul Yadav said that a founder always has vision and can convince the market, thereby keep people patient during tough time. Rahul also stated that he could have easily navigated through tough times.

Speaking of the future betterment after the merger, Rahul Yadav said that there are possibilities of Housing.com getting less investments as merging with the broker will give rise to conflict of interest among investors. Stating that Housing will die a slow death after becoming irrelevant, Rahul claimed that PropTiger will benefit the most as its revenue will be doubled.

Rahul Yadav advised the existing heads of the real estate marketing platform to take holidays as he got frustrated with people, having worked for three years continuously. The controversial founder also advised stake-holders not to dilute the company stakes for 7-8 years and have control on the company.

Regarding his lasting legacy, the co-founder of Housing.com claimed that there was a fun culture and energy within the company and their focus was on design and technology. However, he stated that though the work culture was of good quality, Investors and founders later found out how things can go wrong.

Being the largest brokerage firm in matters of real estate, PropTiger, funded by News Corp, SAIF Partners, Accel Partners and Horizen Ventures had, today, acquired Housing.com in an all-stock deal for a cash consideration of $50 million.