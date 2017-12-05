Honor 7X global launch: Expected price in India, features and specifications, and other details

Honor 7X. (IE)

Huawei Honor is expected to launch its new smartphone for the Indian market soon. The new smartphone will be named Honor 7X and the launch will take place in London on Tuesday. The phone will go on sale on Amazon from December 7. The smartphone will be a mid-range device and it is a successor to the Honor 6X, which was launched at CES in January this year. Honor 7X has already been launched in China and price for both its variants- 32GB and 64GB is 1299 Yuan (Rs 12,990) and 1700 Yuan (Rs 17,000) respectively. Keeping that in mind its predecessor the Honor 6X was priced under Rs 15,000 when it launched for both the 32 and 64GB variant.

The smartphone will feature dual rear camera at the back similar to Honor 6X, however it will sport a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X will sport a 5.93-inch FHD plus resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio which is quite popular across smartphone price brands in India. Honor 9i was another phone the company launched with a bigger full vision display, though that smartphone has dual cameras on the front and back.

Honor 7X launch: Price in India, features and specifications

Honor 7X is powered by by Kirin 659 processor which is patented by Huawei and comes with 4GB RAM coupled with 32, 64 and 128GB storage options. However, the company will launch 32GB and 64GB variants for the Indian market. On the camera front, Honor 7X has a 16MP+2MP combination on the back, while the selfie camera is 8MP with a display flash option. The 2MP sensor in Honor 7X will be used for depth-sensing, wide aperture. The smartphone is packed with 3340mAh battery and runs android 7.0 Nougat.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Honor V10 to be showcased during the event. The flagship phone will sport a 5.99-inch FHD plus display and is powered by the Kirin 970 processor which also has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for improved AI performance on the phone. The smartphone will feature 16MP + 20MP rear camera, which means it will compete with the recently launched OnePlus 5T. The front camera is 13MP and the smartphone is powered by Android 8.0 and has a 3750 mAh battery. The Honor V10 has already been introduced in the China market.