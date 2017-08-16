Honda Motor India sales hit 5 mn mark, rev up global revenues

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India now plans to make India the export hub for its two-wheelers. (Reuters)

Fiscal 2017 was not only a landmark for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) for touching the 5-million mark in unit sales in the country, the highest clocked by the company so far, up 12% compared with a year earlier. The year also saw the Indian arm accounting for a fourth of the revenues of its global two-wheeler revenues. HMSI is a 100% subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor, which is operating in India since 1999 and is today the fastest growing two-wheeler player.

Though the company does not disclose its India revenues, back-of-the-envelope calculations show that by clocking sales of 5 million units in FY17, the company’s revenues touched around Rs 26,630 crore during the year, up 47% from a year earlier. While in FY16 HMSI’s contribution to global two-wheeler revenues stood at 17%, it jumped to around 26% in FY17.

HMSI now plans to make India the export hub for its two-wheelers. Minoru Kato, president and CEO, who took charge on April 1, told FE earlier that the government’s decision to convert all vehicles to BS IV emission norms from April 1, 2017, and later under BS VI norms by 2020, would allow the company to bring patented technology for use in Indian vehicles, qualifying them for export to any country in the world.

The company expects to increase its sales in India by 20% to 6 million units in FY18. It has plans to invest around Rs 1,600 crore in the current financial year for expansion of its fourth line at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka, adding 600,000 units to its total production, taking it to 6.4 million units from four plants.

In fact, in April HMSI overtook Bajaj Auto in terms of sales, selling the second largest number of motorcycles in the domestic market, and narrowed its gap with the largest seller Hero MotoCorp. In FY17, while Hero’s total volumes stood at 6.6 million, against HMSI’s 5 million. A year ago, Hero’s volumes were at 6.63 million while that of HMSI stood at 4.48 million.

HMSI is the leader in the scooter segment with a market share of 57% due to the ever increasing demand for its products like Activa, Dio and Aviator, and in overall volumes the company is the second largest manufacturer of two-wheelers. It has been maintaining a 14% market share in the past two fiscal years and and this year it expects to increase the share by launching two new motorcycles. According to YS Guleria, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, almost 55% of the the volumes come from CB Shine and the company is hopeful of sustaining the growth in the motorcycle segment by spreading its network in Tier-3 cities and beyond. As of now 33% of the overall volumes of HMSI comes from the motorcycle segment and the company expects to increase it by 1 percentage point every year.