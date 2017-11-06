Home ministry asks employees to travel only by Air India during official tours

The rule stipulates purchase of air ticket directly from the airline booking counter.

The Union Home Ministry has asked its employees to travel only by national carrier Air India whenever they go on official tours and tickets should be purchased from the airline’s website or from the three authorised travel agents.

Quoting a finance ministry circular, it said in an order that provision has been made for all cases of air travel where the Government of India bears its cost.

The rule stipulates purchase of air ticket directly from the airline booking counter, website or by utilising the services of the three authorised agents.

“Despite this, the home ministry is frequently in receipt of proposals for relaxation of above rules citing reasons of ignorance and unawareness of these guidelines,” the order circulated to all the divisions of the ministry said.

The Department of Expenditure has clarified to the home ministry that henceforth, relaxation on account of ignorance and unawareness of the guidelines would not be considered.

“It is accordingly stressed upon all the offices and divisions under the ambit of integrated finance division of the home ministry to scrupulously follow the guidelines related to the air travel,” it said.