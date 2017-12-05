Holiday shopping surges

Thanksgiving Day saw online consumer spend rising by 16.8% y-o-y, back on huge discounts offered by brands and retailers.

Thanksgiving Day saw online consumer spend rising by 16.8% y-o-y, back on huge discounts offered by brands and retailers. Data by Adobe Analytics estimates over $1.52 billion in online spend with the average order value (AOV) rising by 3.2% to $132. In the run up to Thanksgiving, when most retailers offer discounts, Mickey Mericle, VP, marketing and insights at Adobe had said, “This year’s record-breaking online holiday shopping season is built on the strength of the big players. We predict the biggest retailers with wide selections, easy shopping experiences and free shipping to drive online holiday growth this year. Still, there is opportunity for savvy small retailers to win, specifically with mobile experiences. As revenue growth plateaus, retailers will be competing hard for customers by offering steep discounts and providing a seamless customer journey.”

The study also found that consumers spent $30.39 billion online between November 1 and 22, up 17.9% y-o-y with consumer spending averaging $1 billion per day. It further suggests that shopper and social sites witnessed the strongest performance with 16.9% and 18.7% growth, respectively, y-o-y. Moreover, more consumers shopped from their smartphones this year compared to previous years with 46% of all traffic to retail sites from smartphones, up by 15.2% y-o-y. The share of traffic from desktop, about 44% this year, fell by about 11% y-o-y. The share from tablets, at 10%, fell 5.7% compared to the previous year. The study further found that search has become a top driver for retailers. Paid search at 22.2% and organic search at 19.5% gave a good boost to online sales. Other routes such as direct traffic, email and shopper helper sites contributed 23.5%, 24.9% and 5.8%, respectively, this year. The US retailers raked in $7.9 billion in online sales on Black Friday and Thanksgiving, according to Adobe Analytics.