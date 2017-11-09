HMSI rolls out 125cc scooter Grazia; focus on urban markets

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched 125cc automatic scooter Grazia with a focus on the urban markets. (Image: Reuters)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched 125cc automatic scooter Grazia with a focus on the urban markets. YS Guleria, senior VP – sales and marketing, HMSI — said around 70% of the company’s volumes come from urban and semi-urban areas, which are the most important market for the company.

The Grazia is priced at Rs 57,897 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with a host of industry-first features. “There are strong headwinds in the rural market, and tailwinds in the urban market. So, we have launched a product in the 125cc segment for people who would want switch to a scooter from a 125-150cc motorcycle, or for buyers looking for an upgrade to a bigger scooter,” Guleria said.

He said there is a great opportunity in the 125cc scooter segment, which constitutes 9% of the country’s overall scooter sales. The company currently holds almost 59% of the scooter market in the country and plans to sustain such levels at the end of the current fiscal. “We hope to maintain our market share at around 59%, where we currently stand,” he said. In the current fiscal, apart from the Grazia, HMSI has also launched the Cliq and the Africa. The company is likely to launch an entry-level motorcycle in the fourth quarter of 2017-18. When asked for plans for an electric two-wheeler, the company said it is not planning any new launches in the segment any time soon.

On the back of the new launches and the recent increase in the capacity at its Karnataka plant, the company aims to touch sales of 6 million units this year, growing by around 20%. The company is also aiming to open a total of 500 dealerships in the country, bringing the total count to 5,700. Almost 70% of the new dealerships would be in rural areas. Guleria said, “The 100cc segment has been a little weak, mainly due to the slowdown in rural markets. However, we must do some more homework in that segment.”