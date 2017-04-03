HITES pays Rs 1.42 crore dividend for FY 2016-17   

Incorporated in April 2014, HITES provides services to the Central and state governments and other institutions. (Reuters)

HLL Infra Tech Service Limited (HITES) has paid an interim dividend of Rs 1.42 crore to parent company HLL Lifecare Ltd for the Financial Year 2016-17. HITES, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the mini-Ratna PSU HLL, is India’s only comprehensive healthcare service provider in the healthcare sector.

S N Sathu, Director & CEO, HITES, gave the dividend cheaque to R P Khandelwal, CMD, HLL, at a function at HITES Corporate Office in Noida recently, a release said here.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has designated HITES as its Executing Agency and tasked it with upgradation of 12 government medical college institutions under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, it said.

Incorporated in April 2014, HITES provides services to the Central and state governments and other institutions.Its infrastructure division specializes in setting up super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges, administrative buildings, residential complex and research centres, among others, the release added.