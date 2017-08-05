Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited June quarter net profit falls 56%

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Friday reported a fall of 56% in its profit for the June 2017-18 quarter compared with the year-ago period, mostly because of inventory loss due to fall in crude prices. (Image: Reuters)

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Friday reported a fall of 56% in its profit for the June 2017-18 quarter compared with the year-ago period, mostly because of inventory loss due to fall in crude prices. Indian Oil Corporation, which announced its result on Thursday, too suffered due to inventory losses. While the profit after tax of the oil marketing company (OMC) fell from Rs 2,098 crore in the first quarter of 2016-17 to Rs 925 crore in the first quarter of 2017-18, the revenue of the company increased from Rs 51,600 crore to Rs 59,891 crore between the two periods. The gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter was $5.86 per barrel in the quarter under review compared with $6.83 per barrel in the year-ago period. However, had there been no losses due to inventory, GRM would have been at $8.81 per barrel.

The Indian Basket crude price dropped by $4.56 per barrel during April-June 2017 compared with an increase of $10.89 per barrel during April-June 2016, and the company suffered a loss of Rs 1,595 crore due to inventory in the June 2017 quarter compared with a gain of Rs 1,935 crore during the comparable period a year-ago. The OMC’s debt, however, was lower at Rs 12,200 crore at the end of June 2017 compared with Rs 21,250 crore at the end of March, 2017. The company has a capital expenditure plan of Rs 7,100 crore for the financial year 2017-18. “We are not stopping any capex plan due to the proposed acquisition,” said MK Surana, CMD of HPCL, while commenting on the issue of ONGC-HPCL acquisition.

He added that though an announcement to this effect has been made by petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Union Cabinet has also given an in-principle approval, the company is yet to get a formal notification. The company in a statement said that its expansion plans including Visakh Refinery, Mumbai Refinery, Mundra-Delhi pipeline capacity expansion, among others, are on track. The company is also looking to procure crude oil from the US and will soon be floating tenders. However, the quantity of import is still being worked out. The shares of HPCL on Friday gained 8.65% to close at R431.65 apiece on the BSE on a day when the benchmark Sensex gained 0.27% to close at 32,325 points.