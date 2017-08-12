Hindustan Copper Q1 net profit at Rs 10.27 cr

Total income rose to Rs 406.08 crore in April-June quarter this fiscal from Rs 219.26 crore in the year-ago period (Reuters)

State-run Hindustan Copper today reported a net profit of Rs 10.27 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The firm had clocked a net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 406.08 crore in April-June quarter this fiscal from Rs 219.26 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a BSE filing. Its total expenses were higher at Rs 407.40 crore as against Rs 236.64 crore in June quarter last fiscal. Hindustan Copper’s mines and plants are spread across five operating units, one each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company markets copper cathodes, copper wire bar, continuous cast copper rod and by-products, such as anode slime (containing gold, silver, etc), copper sulphate and sulphuric acid.