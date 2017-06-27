Hindustan Coca Cola conducts GST training for 4000 distributors

Ahead of the GST rollout from July 1, FMCG firm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is conducting a training programme for its 4,000 distributors to familiarise them with the new tax structure. (Image: IE)

Ahead of the GST rollout from July 1, FMCG firm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is conducting a training programme for its 4,000 distributors to familiarise them with the new tax structure. The programme comprises training on GST rates for beverage categories, understanding the GST credit mechanism, GST compliances and cut off dates as also managing the transition to GST, among others. The company in a statement said: “100 trainers of Hindustan Coca-Cola, each split into teams of three, are camping in different parts of the country to train the 4,000 strong distributor force.

The programme, which started on June 25, is being provided in local languages, and has already covered 50 per cent of the trade partners in states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The company said it expects the training of 4,000 dealers to be completed by June 29. Besides, the company has set up a GST helpline to help distributors with any offline query and clarification.