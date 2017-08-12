Hindalco Q1 net profit falls 1.4%

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter was up 2% y-o-y to Rs 1,148 crore, on account of higher aluminium and copper volumes. (Reuters)

Aditya Birla Group’s flagship metals company, Hindalco Industries on Friday missed analysts’ estimates on all fronts, with the standalone net profit of the company declining marginally by 1.4% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 290 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2017 due to an exceptional provisioning of Rs 104 crore. According to Bloomberg estimates Hindalco was expected to post a net profit of Rs 389 crore.

In a statement, the company said that the provisioning is on the basis of recent Supreme Court judgement in a matter relating to mining regulation, to which the company was not a party. “The company anticipates that the judgement may have an implication on its existing litigation which is sub-judice. The provision has been made as a matter of abundant caution,” the statement said. However, revenue from operations were up by a sharp 28% y-o-y to Rs 10,407 crore driven by higher volumes and realization. The net sales were up 29% to Rs 9,770 crore, though below analyst expectation of Rs 10,223 crore.

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter was up 2% y-o-y to Rs 1,148 crore, on account of higher aluminium and copper volumes. However, the EBITDA margins were lower by 308 basis points at 11.75% partly offset by higher input cost. Depreciation was up by 12% due to progressive capitalisation, while the interest expense was lower by 19% mainly on account of prepayment of loan.

The company prepaid Rs 4,505 crore of loans in April 2017 at Hindalco standalone and Rs 894 crore in July 2017 at Utkal. Consequently, in FY18 till date, total prepayment of Rs 5,399 crore has been made. Satish Pai, managing director, Hindalco Industries told analysts that company’s consolidated net debt including Novelis stands at Rs 47,381 crore as on June 30, 2017, which remained flat against March 31, 2017. Excluding Novelis, the consolidated net debt stood at Rs 19,336 crore. Meanwhile, the company’s average borrowing cost during the quarter stood at 7.81%, however, in November, the management expects the interest rates to reset to the new ones, and as a result the cost could come down by 80 bps.

“The overall demand from user industries remained subdued due to apprehension of the GST roll out. However, with the smooth implementation of GST, in the long run the economy is expected to grow at a faster pace. High level of aluminium and copper imports and an increase in domestic aluminium production continue to impact domestic sales volumes,” the company said in a statement.

Segment wise, Hindalco’s standalone aluminium revenue for Q1FY18 increased 9% y-o-y at Rs 5,008 crore, driven by higher sales of aluminium metal and increased realization. EBITDA was in line with last year at R875 crore, given higher volumes with stable plant operations and supportive macro factors, partly offset by increase in input costs. However, coal security further improved for aluminium business with new coal linkage of 2.9 million tonne in Q1FY18

During the quarter, aluminium metal production stood at 321 kilotonne and alumina (including Utkal Alumina) of 724 kilotonne.