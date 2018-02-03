Hindalco posts 17.5% profit growth as metal prices rise

The company’s standalone net profit in the September quarter was also impacted due to a net exceptional provisioning of Rs 106 crore.

Higher demand and lower finance cost helped Hindalco Industries, Aditya Birla Group’s flagship metals company, post a 17.5% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 376 crore for the three months ended December 2017.

The profit came in below estimates of analysts, collated by Bloomberg, of Rs 502 crore, due to provision of `115 crore following a judgment of the Supreme Court on mining regulations.

The company’s standalone net profit in the September quarter was also impacted due to a net exceptional provisioning of Rs 106 crore, following various recent judgments pronounced by the Supreme Court.

In the notes to the profit and loss account for the October-December period, Hindalco said on the basis of the Supreme Court judgment, provisional demands were raised on the company during the quarter for its bauxite mine in Jharkhand. As the matter is pending, the company provided `115.29 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Meanwhile, boosted by a rise in prices of aluminium and copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) and an increase in volumes and by-product realisation, revenues increased 18% Y-o-Y to `11,023 crore. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for October-December 2017 stood at `1,185 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y on a like-to-like basis, driven by higher volumes in both businesses and supportive macros, partly offset by higher input costs. Consequently, the EBITDA margins were higher by 188 basis points at 14.6%.

Depreciation during the quarter rose 7% y-o-y on account of progressive capitalisation, while interest expense was lower by 18% due to pre-payment and re-pricing of long-term loans.

Satish Pai, managing director, said the company’s standalone net debt stood at `18,711 crore as on December 31, 2017, against `19,844 crore at the end of September 30, 2017.

The company’s subsidiary, US-based Novelis, reported an increase of 33% in net sales at $3,085 million on quarterly shipments of 796 kilo tonne. The shipment growth was 6% y-o-y and included a 12% increase in shipments of automotive products. Novelis is a leading producer of aluminium rolled products and the world leader in recycling of aluminium cans.

Novelis’ adjusted EBITDA (excluding metal price lag) was up 20% to $305 million. Improved profitability was largely driven by an improved product mix, shifting towards automotive, and better operating efficiencies.

Consequently, it posted its highest-ever adjusted EBITDA per tonne of $383. Novelis reported a net income of $121 million for Q3FY18, compared with $63 million in the previous year.

Novelis recently announced its plan to expand production footprint in the US with an approximate $300 million investment in automotive finishing capacity in Kentucky.

0Novelis has also agreed to acquire the operating facilities and manufacturing assets of its leased Sierre, Switzerland, plant for 200 million euro.