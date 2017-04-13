Hike Messenger’s Kavin Bharti Mittal features in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Hike Messenger’s founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal has featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

Hike Messenger’s founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal has featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list. The 30 Under 30 Asia list announced on Thursday for the year 2017, features 300 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging conventions and making an impact in today’s world. The 10 categories include consumer technology, enterprise technology, entertainment & Sports, the Arts, finance & venture capital; industry, manufacturing & energy, healthcare & science; Social Entrepreneurs; media, marketing & advertising; and Retail & E-commerce. Kavin Bharti Mittal, the founder and CEO of Hike messenger is 29 years of age. He told Forbes that a trip to a street food stall with friends in New Delhi sparked the ideas for hike- an instant messaging service designed to rival Whatsapp. He has featured in the customer technology category.

Among the listees from India are Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO of hike Messenger; Trisha Shetty, Founder of SheSays; Sudheendra Chilappagari, Cofounder of Belong.co; Srikanth Bolla, Founder of Bollant Industries; Sakshi Malik, Wrestler; Satish Kannan & Enbasekar Dinadayalane, Cofounders of DocsApp.in and Dipa Karmakar, Gymnast.

Rana Wehbe, Senior Digital Editor, Asia at Forbes Media, said: “This year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list highlights the diversity of talent in this vast region, with 300 impressive young entrepreneurs from all walks of life pushing the boundaries of innovation. It’s fascinating to see how these millennials are using technology to disrupt their industries, empower their communities and overcome cultural barriers. Notably, this year’s list showcases a number of women in Asia who are advocates for social change and are defying stereotypes and prejudice to set a positive example for what women in this part of the world can achieve.”

The honorees were selected by judges who are some of the most accomplished and acclaimed in their respective fields.