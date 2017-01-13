Hero MotoCorp launches operations in Argentina

Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday launched operations in Argentina. (Reuters image)

In a move to expand its business into international markets, country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday launched operations in Argentina, according to a NDTV report. The company has unveiled 4 products in Buenos Aires, the report said. Earlier, a top official of Hero MotoCorp had said that the company has appointed a distributor in Argentina and was planning to launch Brand Hero in that market in January, 2017. “In Nigeria, we are going to start sales very soon,” he had added.

Lats year, Hero MotoCorp had said it was planning to launch 15 new products in domestic as well as international markets. “We will have 15 new launches across segments in our domestic and global markets this fiscal, out of which three motorcycles will be introduced in the domestic market before the festive season,” Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD and CEO Pawan Munjal had said in a statement.

“While the Bangladesh plant, our second manufacturing facility at a global location after Colombia, will begin operations in the fourth quarter of this fiscal,” he had added.

