Here’s how much Google has spent to close the gender, race pay gap, after the lawsuit fallout

With increasing pay gaps based on gender and race in companies, Google in its recent report stated that it has no statistically significant pay differences in its employees. Things like compensation, performance rating and bonus should be based on “what they do and not who they are,” Google stated in its blog.

The internet behemoth recently completed its Q4 2017 study and stated that it did not found any pay gaps based on gender or race in 62,925 employees but over 228 Googlers around 6 work groups had significant pay differences. So, Google paid over $270,000 to these employees to close the gap. These 228 people included men and women across various countries, including US, UK and India, and Black and Hispanic Googlers working across the US.

Google’s report covered almost all job groups with at least 30 employees total and 5 employees per demographic group from entry to executive level employees.

Google was recently hit by a gender-pay lawsuit that said that Google was underpaying female employees when compared to their male counterparts. The original lawsuit was dismissed as the plaintiff defined the class of workers being affected, too broadly. The revised lawsuit came after California introduced a law that employers cannot ask potential employees about their salaries. Even if the candidate discloses the information voluntarily, the law requires employers to not use that as the current benchmark to set salaries.

According to a recent published report, Men are 85 percent more likely to be VPs or C-suite executives by mid career and 171 percent more likely late in their career. Similarly, when a woman reaches the age of 60, more than 60 percent of the women will still be working as individual contributors while the number goes down to 45, when it comes to men. Moreover, a woman earns 76 cents to every dollar earned by a man.