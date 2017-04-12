Here’s how eBay will help Flipkart gain a global footing

Meanwhile, eBay has infused 0 million into the business founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal.

After raising $1.4 billion from three new investors — Tencent, eBay and Microsoft — and in the process also acquiring eBay’s India business, Flipkart’s Binny Bansal on Wednesday said eBay’s partnership and funding from them have a very strategic lens to it. In a conversation with ET Now he said, ” We are excited about partnering with them because we see a huge opportunity in the cross border trade agreement. What that will allow is, fcross-borderIndian sellers to be able to sell their products globally because Flipkart has huge capability of adding sellers.” When asked about Flipkart’s debut on Nasdaq, Bansal said “There are no specific plans. Right now the team is just heads-down focussed on execution for the coming two years. We don’t want to get distracted by anything else now.”

Meanwhile, eBay has infused $500 million into the business founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. The funds will give Flipkart the much-needed financial muscle to fight global e-commerce giant Amazon in India. The transaction values the company at $11.6 billion and while this may be about 25% lower than the peak valuation of $15.2 billion, it is nevertheless commendable for a company hit by a series of markdowns. In late February, Morgan Stanley had valued the business at a mere $5.37 billion. With Amazon India snapping at its heels, the e-retailer will need all the cash it can lay its hands on. Jeff Bezos, founder and owner of the US-based e-commerce giant, has said it will invest $5 billion in Amazon’s India operations.

In 2016, Sachin Bansal was replaced by Binny Bansal as CEO and elevated to the position of chairman. Subsequently, Binny Bansal was replaced by Krishnamurthy and is now group CEO. The second factor that may have convinced investors to invest in Flipkart is the possible exit of the third biggest e-retailer, Snapdeal. The $1.4-billion fund-raising takes the total investments into Flipkart to $4.55 billion; the company’s fashion portal Myntra had acquired rival Jabong a few months back.