Here’s how Anand Mahindra is planning India’s own ‘Facebook’ after Cambridge Analytica scandal

Since Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal came to light that involved data leak of around 50 million people in the US, a fear psychosis has taken over subscribers of the social media giant all across the world. Even in India, rarely anyone must have been left untouched by the scandal. In view of the entire scandal, Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra has invited plans from the Indian start-ups in order to build a social media company that is totally managed and regulated by Indians. The active Twitter user has even offered to assist with a seed capital to fund a social media start-up that rivals Facebook.

Anand Mahindra later informed on Twitter that he had received a flurry of responses, suggestions and proposals as a result. He even directed the interested parties to copy their tweets to his colleague Jaspreet Bindra who he said will work along with him on this exploration.

About Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal

Cambridge Analytica, a British data analysis company, has been accused of using Facebook data to influence the results of the 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit vote. Since the news hit the stands, the social media giant and the data firm is constantly under fire. Even back in India, the two major mainstream political parties – BJP and Congress – are constantly battling and accusing each other of having a common connection with the UK-based firm. The entire scandal came to light when Britain’s Channel 4 News allegedly caught senior employees of the data analysis firm in a sting operation boasting about data manipulation and disseminating fake news to get easy votes during polls all across the globe. A probe is already on by the UK and the US authorities. After the sting operation was out, other TV news channels, New York Times and The Observer came out with follow up articles over how exactly the data took place. It has been alleged that the data of 50 million US Facebook users to direct messages for political campaigns of Cambridge Analytica, that also includes Donald Trump’s election campaign and Brexit vote.