Here is why UC Browser mysteriously disappeared from Google Play Store

UC Browser was taken down from Google Play Store yesterday. (Source: Play Store screenshot)

Just one day after UC Browser was removed from Google Play Store, the company in a response has clarified why the app was taken down. In an official statement, an UC Browser spokesperson said that the app was taken down because it is not in line with Google’s policy. He added that a new version of the app has been uploaded to Google Play’s Developer Console and is awaiting evaluation. This once again hints that probably the app was taken down due to the misleading campaigns it was running, as suggested by some media reports yesterday. The China-based UC Browser is the leading mobile browser in India with over 100 million base in the country which is even bigger than Google Chrome. Here is the statement from UC Browser:

“We were informed by Google Play about temporary removal of UC Browser from the Play Store for 7 days, beginning 13 Nov 2017, under the reason that a certain setting of UC Browser is not in line with Google’s policy. We have conducted an urgent internal investigation and fixed the problem. The new version has been uploaded on Google Play’s Developer Console and is awaiting evaluation. We will actively cooperate with Google Play for any concern caused by this unintentional error. In the meantime, users can still download UC Browser Mini from the Play Store, an alternative version of UC Browser. We thank Google Play for their understanding and support extended to us. UC Browser new product package will be back on Google Play next week and, in the interim, users and partners can download the product from our website http://www.ucweb.com.”

Yesterday, the browser was mysteriously taken down from the play store. If you search UC Browser in the Google Play Store, only UC Browser mini is listed now. Even though there was no official statement from any of the parties, a Twitter user named Mike Ross, who works with UC Browser posted a tweet explaining why the app was removed. He wrote, “I work for UC Browser, I got mail today morning it said that UC Browser was temporarily removed from play store for 30 days because it used “Misleading” and “Unhealthy” methods of promotion to increase installs.”