Here is what Anand Mahindra has to say about BHIM app

Mahindra Group executive Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday downloaded Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app and extended his wishes to the developers. “Just downloaded the BHIM app on my pixel. What if this were to become the most widely used payment app in India–& then the world?” Mahindra said in a Tweet.

To this, BHIM developers replied with a thank you note and said: “thank you for the wishes! We are working hard to improve the user experience even more!”

Here is what Mahindra Tweeted:

Just downloaded the BHIM app on my pixel. What if this were to become the most widely used payment app in India–& then the world? pic.twitter.com/24zl3VnOLP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 2, 2017

The reply of BHIM app developers:

@anandmahindra thank you for the wishes! We are working hard to improve the user experience even more! — BHIM (@NPCI_BHIM) January 2, 2017

On 30th December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of BHIM app – a biometric payment system using the Aadhaar platform within the next two weeks. The PM called upon citizens to adopt digital currency in a big way from the New Year. The Aadhaar-based payments app has been developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). The ‘Made in India’ app is interoperable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications, and bank accounts. The app is Narendra Modi government’s push to India towards a cashless or ‘less-cash’ society. Currently the app is available for Android OS, while an iOS (Apple) app will be launched soon. The new app allows the users to make cashless payments using their mobile phones in a “fast, secure and reliable” way.

