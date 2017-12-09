Here is how to link Aadhaar card to mobile number using OTP from January 1

From January 1, 2018, users can link Aadhaar card with the mobile number using a voice-guided system through a one-time password (OTP).

Are you yet to link your Aadhaar card to mobile number? Now, it will be even more convenient for you to do so as mobile subscribers can now sit in their homes and complete the process. Yes! You heard that right. From January 1, 2018, users can link Aadhaar card with the mobile number using a voice-guided system that will do the same through a one-time password (OTP). This will make the Aadhaar linking process even easier as the consumers of the telecom companies will no longer need to visit their nearest company outlet to get their number linked with their Aadhaar numbers.

The companies decided to roll out the OTP system after consumers complained about the tedious process at their outlets. After the government asked mobile subscribers to link their numbers with Aadhaar following security concerns raised by the Supreme Court, a large number of subscribers began the process. But, it was difficult to complete the linking process at the customer centres of mobile companies. As per the latest media report, over 50 crore subscribers have still to get their numbers confirmed. Mobile subscribers will have the time until the first week of February to get their numbers verified after which their connection may be disconnected.

Here’s how you can link Aadhaar with mobile SIM via OTP:

1. Subscribers will enable a scheme to use OTP-based verification for mobile users through SMS or voiced-based IVRS call or via the mobile app.

2. Subscribers need to message Aadhaar number from their registered mobile numbers.

3. The service providers will then do a demographic verification of the number.

4. After the verification process, the service provider will send OTP request to UIDAI.

5. UIDAI will send the OTP to the mobile number

6. The user will send this OTP to the registered mobile number.

7. The e-KYC verification process is complete.

The new move has, however, left telecom companies and their organisation Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) miffed. COAI has accused UIDAI of prematurely announcing the commencement of the OTP-based process, once from November 15, and then from December 1. “This was done even though the telecom department, UIDAI and the (telecom) industry were still under discussions on the OTP-based process… the telecom companies have in the past represented to UIDAI that in order to implement the OTP-based process, the present Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) would be required to be modified”, the COAI was quoted saying by TOI.