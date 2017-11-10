Here is how to get Rs 2599 cashback on Jio’s Rs 399 recharge

Reliance Jio announced its new ‘Triple Cashback Scheme’ for prime users yesterday. (Source: PTI)

In a massive news, Reliance Jio announced its new ‘Triple Cashback Scheme’ for prime users on Thursday. Under this scheme, Jio offers benefits of Rs 2599 to its customers for every recharge of Rs 399 and above. This cashback offer from Jio is only valid between November 10 and November 25, 2017. It is only valid for the Jio users who are also Prime members. Jio Prime membership costs Rs 99 and entitles users to special plans which come with these cashback benefits. However, there is a lot of confusion among people about how to claim this triple cashback. The deal itself is very complicated. In order to make your job easy, we have put everything in easy steps. Here is how you can get Rs 2599 cashback on Jio recharge of Rs 399:

1. Recharge your Jio number with Rs 399. This makes you entitled to 100 per cent cashback which comes in form of vouchers worth Rs 400. There are chances that you might be given eight vouchers of Rs 50 each that can be used later. These vouchers can only be used after November 15 and only for those recharges done via MyJio app.

2. You will also get an instant cashback of up to Rs 300. This is only applicable of the recharge done through other players like AmazonPay, AxisPay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM and PhonePe.

3. Mobikwik has the best deal with a new user getting Rs 300 cashback, while a regular user will get Rs 149. Amazon Pay will give a new user, who does a first-time recharge from their service Rs 99 as cashback. Existing users or anyone who has already done a mobile recharge via the service gets only Rs 20.

4. The remaining amount will be given in the form of vouchers for purchases made on AJIO, Yatra.com and RelianceTrends.com. So a user will have to spend some more money and then use these vouchers for discounts.

5. On AJIO, which is a fashion e-commerce portal, users will get Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1500 at ajio.com. You will get Rs 1000 off on any all-round trip for domestic flight tickets booked through yatra.com. In the last offer, you will get Rs 500 off for purchases worth Rs 1999 and above on reliancetrends.com.