Heavy discounts on cars to put December sales in top gear; from Hyundai to Mahindra, all offer details here

It’s that time of the year when car manufacturers and dealers roll out a host of exciting offers and attractive discounts to clear inventory before the New Year to make space for new models with higher prices in the showrooms. With passenger vehicle sales registering a heady 14.3% surge in November over the same month last year, the discounts are even better this year as dealers are trying their very best to clear stock.

With most car manufacturers looking towards a price revision from January 2018, they are giving attractive incentives to buyers in order to dispose of inventory. For example, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is giving cash discounts and other benefits on most of its vehicles, except the best-selling Baleno and Brezza. Even the entry-level Alto 800, Maruti’s most affordable car, sports a slashed tag of up to Rs 35,000.

Similarly, South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor has rolled out its “December Delight” offer wherein the entry-level Eon has an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and cash discount of Rs 50,000, the Tuscan and Elantra carry Rs 70,000 exchange bonus while there is a Rs 30,000 cash discount for the Xcent. And in models where there are zero discounts, like the Verna and Creta, the company has rolled out a 100% on-road finance offer with special tie-ups with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

On its part, Mahindra & Mahindra is giving cash benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on the facelifted Scorpio, Rs 5,000-6,000 on the XUV 500, Bolero Power Plus and TUV300. The Scorpio (pre-facelift) will have benefits worth Rs 1 lakh, including insurance, cash discount and exchange bonus.

“Based on customer expectation and like all other manufacturers do in the month of December, we too are offering special year-end schemes. This has now become an industry phenomenon and we have some very exciting December offers across the model range,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, automotive division, M&M.

Japanese carmakers Nissan and Datsun have both announced a price hike from January 2018, which will see their prices jump by about Rs 15,000. So a December buy translates into the Nissan Micra totting up benefits of about Rs 63,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000, a government employee offer of Rs 8,000, an interest rate of 7.99% and free insurance of Rs 25,000. Besides, Nissan’s Micra Active, Terrano and Sunny now have cash discounts of Rs 20,000.

Tata Motors is offering discounts on even cars it launched this year. While it is giving benefits of up to Rs 32,000 on the Tigor sedan and Rs78,000 on the Hexa SUV, both of which were launched this year, its successful Tiago comes with cash benefits of Rs 26,000.

– By Ondrila sarkar