HDFC Bank’s Aditya Puri only Indian on Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year top 20 list

Aditya Puri, the Managing Director of HDFC Bank, is the only Indian on Fortune’s ‘Businessperson of the Year’ list. The Businessperson of the Year list is an annual ranking of world’s top 20 heads of companies. At the 18th position, Aditya Puri is the only head of an Indian company on the list.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, a Taiwan-born American entrepreneur and businessman, has topped the list. Some others who made it to the list are: Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase, Marc Benioff of Salesforce, Mary Dillion of Ulta Beauty, Francisco D’Souza of Cognizant, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe Systems.

“Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India labelled HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank by market capitalization, a ‘domestic systematically important bank’—in other words, ‘too big to fail,'” Fortune wrote in its report.

“Remarkably, HDFC has gotten that big (amassing more than 40 million customers) in just 23 years of existence. CEO Aditya Puri, now 66, has been in charge for all of those years, and it’s he who gets credit for turning HDFC into India’s most reliably profitable retail banking powerhouse. While many of the bank’s competitors have struggled, profits at HDFC have grown at a 20% annualized rate over the past three years,” Fortune said.

In 2016, four leading India-born CEOs, including Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Mastercard’s Ajay Banga, who delivered big in taking their companies ahead, had featured on the list. Then, Aditya Puri was in the 36th position.

Aditya Puri has been the Managing Director of HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994. “During his 23 years at the helm, he has been an advocate of technology and convenience banking and he is credited with using technology to change the way banking is done in India,” HDFC said in a statement.