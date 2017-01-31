HDFC Q3 standalone net profit grows 12%

HDFC’s individual loan disbursements grew 14% in the first nine months of FY17 and the average size of individual loans stood at Rs 25.7 lakh. (Reuters)

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday reported a 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its standalone net profit for the December quarter at Rs 1,701.2 crore. HDFC’s net interest income (NII) for the quarter came in at Rs 2,769.8 crore as against Rs 2,363 crore in the same quarter last year, a rise of 17.2%.

The lender’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 8,137.18 crore, 12% higher than the same quarter a year ago. Its net interest margin (NIM) for the first nine months of the year was at 3.95%.

The spread on loans over the cost of borrowings for the nine months ended December stood at 2.34%.

The spread on the individual loan book was 2.02% while the same was 3.09% on the non-individual book.

HDFC’s individual loan disbursements grew 14% in the first nine months of FY17 and the average size of individual loans stood at Rs 25.7 lakh. As on December 31, the loan book stood at Rs 2.86 lakh crore and outstanding individual loans sold or assigned was Rs 37,533 crore.

During the third quarter, HDFC, under the loan assignment route, sold individual loans amounting to Rs 3,355 crore to HDFC Bank. “In respect of individual loans sold or assigned, the residual interest is 1.20% per annum and is being recognised over the life of the underlying loans and not on an upfront basis,” HDFC said.

Its gross non-performing loans stood at Rs 2,341 crore or 0.81% of the loan portfolio. While bad loans of the individual portfolio stood at 0.65%, that of the non-individual portfolio was 1.16%.

Provisions as on December 31 stood at Rs 3,198 crore, of which Rs 705 crore was on account of non-performing loans. This provision was equivalent to 1.11% of the portfolio.

HDFC’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.4%, of which tier I capital was 13.4% and tier II capital was 3.0%.