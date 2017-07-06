HDFC Banks Limited expands foreign exchange offering in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

HDFC Bank has also partnered with merchants to offer exclusive deals and offers for pilgrims using this card. (Photo:IE)

HDFC Bank Limited has expanded its foreign exchange offering in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana by launching foreign exchange in 20 currencies and ForexPlus card designed for pilgrims travelling for Haj and Umrah, a senior official said today.”The expanded range of offering, including foreign exchange in 20 currencies and Haj and Umrah ForexPlus card with added features is aimed at meeting requirements of people making the Haj and Umrah pilgrimages, customers as well as businesses,” HDFC Bank (Branch Banking Head – South) Madhusudan Hegde told reporters here.

Customers can avail foreign exchange and Haj and Umrah ForexPlus card through bank’s network of 142 branches in Andhra Pradesh, 201 branches in Telangana, and also on the Netbanking portal, Hegde said. “We have a customer base of 6 lakh with regard to overall forex cards and enjoy a 30 per cent market share,” he claimed. Reacting to a query, Hegde said the bank will open 17 new branches in Andhra Pradesh and 11 more in Telangana by March 2018.