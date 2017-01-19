HDFC Bank to train 25,000 people in cashless transactions

“We will train 15,000 customers and 10,000 businessmen about the use and benefits of cashless transactions,” HDFC Madhya Pradesh Unit’s Zonal Head Sudesh Jaisinghani told reporters here today. (Reuters)

Private sector HDFC Bank has set a target to provide training to 25,000 people, including businessmen, in Madhya Pradesh in carrying out cashless transactions at special camps.

“We will train 15,000 customers and 10,000 businessmen about the use and benefits of cashless transactions,” HDFC Madhya Pradesh Unit’s Zonal Head Sudesh Jaisinghani told reporters here today.

For this purpose, “Digital Literacy Camps” will be organised at 275 different places in the State.

You may also like to watch

Jaisinghani informed that at present there are 130 branches of HDFC Bank in the State and 50 per cent of them are in semi urban and rural areas.

The leading private lender will open five new branches in the State in near future, he added.