HDFC Bank gets green nod for Rs 194-crore Mohali project

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has been given green signal for setting up of a call centre cum residential training centre in Mohali district, Punjab at a cost of Rs 194 crore, a government official said today. (Image: IE)

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has been given green signal for setting up of a call centre cum residential training centre in Mohali district, Punjab at a cost of Rs 194 crore, a government official said today. The proposed commercial project, to come up in a build up area of 38,406.27 square meter in SAS Nagar in Mohali, is expected to provide direct and indirect jobs in the area. “The Union Environment Ministry has given the environment clearance to HDFC Bank’s proposal to set up a call centre and residential training centre in Mohali,” the official said.

The proposed project has been cleared with certain conditions like obtaining clearances from relevant agencies including town planning authority, before commencement of the work. Already, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allotted the land for the proposed project, which is estimated to cost Rs 194 crore, the official added. There is no court case pending against the proposed project, which will not only create job opportunities but also lead to infrastructural development of the area. Shares of HDFC Bank were trading down by 0.57 per cent at Rs 1,787.80 a piece during afternoon trade on BSE.