HCL launches Artificial Intelligence-powered services for enterprises

Global software major HCL Technologies on Monday launched two Artificial Intelligence-powered services ‘DRYiCE COPA’ and ‘DRYiCE TAO’, intended to provide process transformation platform and strategic consulting services to enterprises. ‘DRYiCE COPA’ (Cognitive Orchestrated Process Autonomics) platform uses AI-powered elements to facilitate end-to-end automation and orchestration of IT and business processes and create a ‘unified office’. ‘DRYiCE TAO’ is an autonomics and orchestration assessment and strategy consulting service aimed at helping organisations get equipped with AI-based services.

“For enterprises looking to rebuild their systems on the foundation of AI, we have introduced next-generation offerings and platforms, including a radical re-imagining of the traditional role of robotic process automation through ‘DRYiCE COPA’ and expert assessment and strategy consulting service ‘DRYiCE TAO’,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Offficer at HCL Technologies, in a statement. The two services are being supported by a team of over 200 autonomics specialists, including professionals certified on cognitive platforms like ‘WorkFusion Smart Process Automation’.